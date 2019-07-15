Maurice Robert Taylor











July 15, 2019

A Celebration of Life for Maurice, will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 2 pm at Shuswap Community Church, 3151-6th Ave NE, Salmon Arm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salmon Church of Christ.

The family would like to acknowledge the tender and loving care of Dr. Heunis, Staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital, EMS, Community Care Nurses & Kamloops Renal Clinic.