December 31, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nora Bowhay on December 31, 2019. She went very peacefully with her daughter by her side. Nora was predeceased by her husband Eustace 2006, son Dwight (Bo) 1999, sisters Vera, Irene, Kay and brother John.

Nora is survived by her loving daughter Beverly (Arnie). She will forever be remembered by her grandchildren Connie (Ernesto), Wade (Catherine), Ryan (Blaire), Angela (Theo) and will be missed by her great grandchildren, Kobi, River, Tyler, Eric, Maryn, Bruno, Cohen and Everly. She will also be missed by her sister Agnes.

Nora was born in 1925 in Cochrane, Alberta. Her husband Eustace was from Airdrie and they raised their family in Edmonton. Eustace was always adventurous so once the kids left, they moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to build an RV park. They also took great pleasure in being snowbirds for a number of years. Nora and Eustace retired to British Columbia in the late 1970’s, where they resided in Blind Bay until 2005. They then relocated to Salmon Arm for the remainder of their lives.

Nora was a very strong woman, always putting her family first. Although she was small in stature she was blessed with a huge spirit. She loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, and especially loved to spend time with her great grandchildren. She loved all their different personalities and cherished each one of them.

Nora was a very self-confident woman and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She never held back her honest opinion and had a knack for telling it like it was. Nora especially loved her daily walks around town, and always had a smile and kind word for those she met.

We wish to thank Dr. Weiker for his kindness and care that he always showed Nora.

A celebration of life will be held for family in the spring in Cochrane, Alberta.

Fischer's Funeral Services