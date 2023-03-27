In Loving Memory ~
Its with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Nora Evelyne Hopkins at the age of 91 years. Nora was a long time resident of Salmon Arm.
Nora was predeceased by her husband Harry Hopkins.
Nora is survived by her children; Barbara (Rich), Brenda (Barny), Lawrence (Jackie), Shelly, Steven (Jamie). Eleven grandchildren, Sixteen great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Service to be held April 8th @ 1:00pm, Bowers Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to Nora’s family through her obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com
Bowers Funeral Home
