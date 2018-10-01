With sadness the Fothergill family announces the passing of our mother Olga Fothergill of Salmon Arm at the age of 98 years. With joy we celebrate that she is now with her savior – Jesus and her husband Bill. Most of Olga’s life was filled with music: Hymns, Choirs, Operas, and much more, including touring the continents. In small mining towns mom and dad joined congregations to worship God and serve various Churches.

If asked, Olga could expertly describe World Series Baseball or World Tennis matches. If asked mom would fondly tell of gardens and animals in creation. Olga is resting form a long distance race which began in South Africa and finished well done in Canada.

Please call family at 250-838-0865 for ‘Celebration of Life’ gathering this week.