June 3, 2019

1920-2019 ~ Pat passed away after a short stay in Mt. Ida Mews. He will be missed by his wife Doreen, his son Chris (Deborah) and his grandson Joe (Bronwyn).

After his service in the Army, Pat got involved in the oil industry and worked all over the world. He retired to Salmon Arm in 1984 and enjoyed all his favourite sports events on his TV.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice.

