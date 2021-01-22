A Tribute To Rex Porter ~ 1944-2020.
Rex was a man of great vision and an extraordinary multi-faceted intellect. He was a Proud and Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend and he loved spending time with his dear purring pets.
Rex had a quick wit, a boundless inquisitive interest for life and a continual thirst for knowledge, which he in turn shared with everyone. He was well respected and admired by all who knew him.
Rex will be missed and remembered with a warm smile and a tug at the heart.
The world is a better place thanks to Rex.
May you rest in Peace Dear One. Obituary
