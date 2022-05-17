May 17, 2022
Celebration of Life: May 28, 2022, 1:00 pm, Elk’s RV Park, 3690 30th Street NE, Salmon Arm, BC
Rick’s love of potluck’s is being honored with everyone being asked to bring a plate of appetizer/finger food to share. Please bring a lawn chair, plate, and cup as well.
In lieu of an open mic, please email your favorite memories of Rick to risha.jones21@gmail.com. We will print off your memories for everyone’s reading enjoyment!
Share condolences and memories of Rick through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map