Richard Selwyn Hunter













May 17, 2022

Celebration of Life: May 28, 2022, 1:00 pm, Elk’s RV Park, 3690 30th Street NE, Salmon Arm, BC

Rick’s love of potluck’s is being honored with everyone being asked to bring a plate of appetizer/finger food to share. Please bring a lawn chair, plate, and cup as well.

In lieu of an open mic, please email your favorite memories of Rick to risha.jones21@gmail.com. We will print off your memories for everyone’s reading enjoyment!

