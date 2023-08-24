August 24, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

Robert Rosenburg, late of Salmon Arm passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the age of 55 years.

He will always be loved and remembered by his children Kylynn and Brandon, mother Bev Minaker, sister Stacey Flynn and brothers Chris and Gord as well as many other relatives and friends.

Robert was predeceased by his father Russ Minaker.

He spent many hours with his daughter Kylynn watching her play Ringette and supporting the Ringette organization. Time with family and friends was also special. We will all miss him!

A private gathering will be held to celebrate Robert’s life. Online condolences may be sent to Robert’s family through his obituary at: www.bowersfuneralservice.com Obituary