In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Stewart Gulliford. Stew passed away peacefully at home with his wife, three daughters, and family pets by his side. His fight with cancer was a true testament to his strength and courage.

Stew was born in Oliver B.C. on June 16,1954 to Dr. Eve and Dr. Campbell Gulliford. He was the youngest of five children.

Stew grew up in Salmon Arm, and had a great life filled with fun and laughter. He could make anyone laugh. Stew could sit down with complete strangers of any age, and have everyone laughing and talking like they had known him for years. His quick wit was hard to keep up with as he was rarely left speechless.

He was always so genuine, and never apologized for being himself. His friendships were cherished, and he would always talk about how lucky he was to have had such great people in his life. He loved all animals, and there was never a dog or cat that didn’t want to be near his side.

Anyone that knew Stew growing up could easily say he was a gifted athlete. He excelled in hockey and fastball where he made many lifelong friendships. He was a great teammate and fierce competitor. He was always so humble about every award he won recognizing it was the team that made it all happen.

When his competitive years ended he was so happy to play slow pitch with his team” The Dealers”. Those guys really knew how to have a good time. His later years were spent enjoying a casual game of golf with family and friends making up new swear words along the way.

Life in Salmon Arm was good to Stew. He worked at Newnes Machine for thirty years as a steel fabricator and forklift driver. He later worked at Sleaman’s Brewery in Vernon until he retired at the age of sixty-three.

His favourite job was retirement!! He loved his retirement routine of driving around with his dog Sully, and meeting Rosco and the boys at Setters Pub for a red wine at noon. He loved to sit on the deck at home and enjoy everything that nature offered. His wife Angie was so lucky to come home at the end of the day to glass of wine poured, and Stew’s version of the daily news. This information was called ” Stew’s News”.

Stew was a great father to Sarah, Beth, and Casey. He was always so kind and understanding. He was so easy to talk to, and always gave honest advice. The girls never had a good bye without a hug or kiss and “I love you” even if they saw him several times in one day. Stew made sure to take the time to get to know all of their friends, and welcome them into his family.

He was a great husband and best friend to Angie, and kept her laughing right up to his last day. They were married for thirty-one years with never a dull moment. He was truly loved by Angie’s family. They always looked forward to Stew’s jokes and one-liners. Stew had many great years with his brother and three sisters. They all enjoyed a good laugh every time they were together. He knew he was truly blessed to have all of these fun loving people in his life.

Stew is survived by his wife Angie, daughters Sarah (Nyle) Reid, Beth(Coady) Hindbo, and Casey. His beautiful grandchildren Callam, Adley, Haylen, Darren, Wyatt, Lane, and Dylan.

Also grieving his death are Sister Anne Lloyd, Lynne Gulliford(Roger Winkler) Sandy Scherck (Ernie) and sister in law Karen Acher. His many nieces and nephews that all loved a visit with Uncle Stew.

Stew was predeceased by his mother Dr. Eve Gulliford, father Dr. Campbell Gulliford, and Brother Gordon Gulliford.

Stew is in his happy place right now, and would want everyone to enjoy their life to the fullest. Put your feet up and enjoy a glass of red wine. Listen to the music you love, hug your family and friends, and love your pets. Do whatever makes you happy, and share it with others. Please cheer on the Edmonton Oilers. They really need the help!!

The family is so grateful to everyone that has been with us through this journey.

A celebration of life will be held on May 27, 2023 Details will be announced soon. It will be a true celebration.

Online condolences may be sent to Stew’s family through his obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

Obituary