May 18, 2022

In loving memory ~

Velma Genschorek passed away peacefully at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Mother’s Day.

She was predeceased by her husband Harry and her son David. She is survived by her sons, Herb, Dennis (Linda) and Harry Jr., daughters, Maxine (Gary) and Thelma, grandchildren, Erin, Jessica, Laura, Aidan and great-grandchild, Megan.

Velma was a dedicated mother of six who, over the years, transformed countless hours of hard work in her garden into many unbelievable feasts for many friends and family. There was always room for one more guest at the table. Velma was a talented cook, knitter and sewer who loved music, bingo, crosswords, curling and cats.

Toast, a cup of co ee and her view of Fly Hills and Shuswap Lake was her daily morning pleasure.

She will be dearly missed by all of her family and her many friends.

There will be no formal service. Words of love and support may be made to the family through Velma’s obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com.

Obituary