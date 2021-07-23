It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Walter Joseph Hryciw at the age of 90 years.

Walter is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Joan. Children; Linda (Peter), Mark (Margo) and Noel. Grandchildren; Brett (Nicole), John (Felix). Siblings; Jeanette, Nester (Myrtle) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Walt was a member of the RCMP and retired after working 25 years in the communities of Kamloops, Fort Langley, Castlegar, Hudson Hope and Langley. After retiring the family moved from Chilliwack to Blind Bay, BC where he worked as a security guard for the Co-op, Safeway and Adam’s Lake Mill. During this time he also spent many hours in the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey System volunteering as a head coach.

Besides playing competitive hockey, Walter’s other keen interest included golfing, photography, skating, collecting stamps, coins, antique furniture and cars. He also became very proficient at making stained glass creations. Which he sold at local craft stores.

Walter will always be remembered for his outgoing friendly personality, his passion for all things hockey and his love and support for family.

Online condolences may be sent to Walters family through his obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

Bowers Funeral Home and Crematorium



Additional Photo(s):

Obituary