May 1, 2019

Wes, loving husband of Pam and dad to Ben passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Wes was born in Calgary and retired to Salmon Arm in 2016. He worked in the Oil and Gas industry his entire career. Wes had a love for learning and pursued several degrees, he could always be found reading a history book. In retirement he discovered pickle ball, enough said! He loved his motorcycles especially his backroad rides with his buddies, a highlight being his Alaska adventures with Ben and cousin Eugene. Wes and Pam were travel soulmates, enjoying many adventurous trips together.

Wes is also survived by his mother-in-law Val, brother-in-law Paul (Pam), his mother Margaret, siblings Lee (Carol), Deb

(Rick), Roxanna (Paul), Karen (Ward) and numerous nieces and nephews.

If desired memorial donations may be made to a homeless charity of your choice. A private memorial will be held at a later date.