All-candidates forums still on the way for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.

Arguably the most important federal election the country has experienced takes place Sept. 20.

While an all-candidates forum for the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding was held Sept. 2, a few more opportunities exist for the public to learn more about the candidates vying for the chance to represent them and guide the country’s future.

All the forums scheduled are virtual.

The upcoming meetings announced include one Wednesday, Sept. 8, put on by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

With a little more lead time left is a Sept. 10 forum on climate put on by Shuswap Climate Action and Vernon Climate Action Now.

“Climate change is one of the top issues on the minds of voters in this electoral district,” said the organizing groups in a news release. “We have heard the concerns from local communities over the past months, and we know that this election presents a pivotal moment in federal politics and the fight against climate change.”

As well as submitted questions, the public will have a chance to ask questions at the end. The event will also be recorded to be posted later on social media and the groups’ websites. To register or learn more, the public is invited to go to the Shuswap Climate Action website. To submit questions, or gather more information, email: shuswap.climate@telus.net or climatevernon@gmail.com.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual forum on Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The deadline for submitting questions was midnight Sept. 6, but the public can still register to attend. More details are available on the chamber’s website at www.sachamber.bc.ca, by calling 250-832-6247 or by emailing admin@sachamber.bc.ca.

In Sicamous, The District of Sicamous Chamber of Commerce will be interviewing and recording candidates individually. The interviews will be posted on the chamber’s social media platforms for the public to view.

