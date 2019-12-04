Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

With all the great shops, restaurants and entertainment, downtown Vernon is a hot spot of activity. Unfortunately, it is also a hot spot for crime.

It seems the city can’t go a week without another vehicle window being smashed and items stolen.

Residents and tourists trying to enjoy all the city has to offer can no longer leave their vehicles downtown without the high likelihood it will be broken into.

A local vehicle repair shop told the Morning Star that they sometimes have two claims a week to repair damaged windows, doors and more.

“We’ve probably had 20 of them since the summer,” the shop spokesperson said, noting that even though insurance covers the damage there is usually a minimum deductible of $300 the owner has to pay, plus the loss of items and not to mention the inconvenience and personal invasion.

And they tend to come in groups. “They usually come in twos and sometimes threes.”

It’s not news, the break-ins have been ongoing, but are we just becoming complacent to it?

Even local authorities appear at a loss of what to do.

“There’s no spike in thefts, vehicle thefts and mischief have been an issue for quite some time in Vernon (like most other cities),” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

But they are doing what they can.

“We are investigating.”

The only thing that appears to deter theft is proactive measures.

“We would like to remind everyone to make sure you don’t leave valuables in your vehicle,” Noseworthy said.

Meanwhile, some people are using other tactics to avoid the costly inconvenience of smashed windows by simply leaving their cars unlocked.

We aren’t sure that’s the best advice, but we can understand the logic.

READ MORE: Vernon slides to No. 25 in magazine’s most dangerous cities list

READ MORE: Second quarter police report shows assault, theft on the rise in Vernon

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Health model profits from patents’ suffering and desperation

Just Posted

Concerns remain for reconfigured Highway 1/Balmoral intersection

Province announces upgrade completion, public’s attention drawn to frontage roads

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using garden hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Most Read