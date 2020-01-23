Carnival brings back historic ice palace for Queen Silver Star LX

Check it out during coronation, one of hundreds of Vernon Winter Carnival events

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau speaking on stage at the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace. In the background is the newly crowned Queen Silver Star Jenny Both and her princess, Diane Third. Taken during Trudeau’s visit to Vernon in 1977.

The Ice Palace is back this year for the Winter Carnival’s 60th anniversary!

You can check it out during the official crowning of the LX Royalty Feb. 7 during Coronation at Civic Plaza – ie. The Ice Palace.

Queen Silver Star LIX, Hayley Rakos and Princess Silver Star LIX, Madison Barrett, will pass over their crowns and titles to the new royalty and these ladies will now begin

their adventure of a lifetime as Queen and Princess Silver Star LX.

