Column: Downtime and daycare

In Plain View/Lachlan Labere

My son is sitting behind me playing Minecraft on the iPad as I’m at the computer, catching up on work, all during the tail end of Unplug and Play week.

You know, the one week of the year during which we’re strongly encouraged to disconnect from gadgets and screens to connect with one another through active family outings.

And if that irony isn’t enough, my spouse works with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, the organization that co-ordinates the Unplug and Play week activities throughout the area.

Sigh.

Well, it has been a busy week for us all. In addition to school outings that had him cross-country skiing and skating, my son accompanied his mom as she made her way around the Shuswap for various Unplug and Play activities.

I’m still acclimating to my new job as editor of the Salmon Arm Observer/Shuswap Market News and Eagle Valley News. The transition has kept me hopping, which is great, but whew, the time goes by quickly.

In addition to writing, I’ve been monitoring the Observer’s Facebook page.

I was pleased to find a comment on Barb Brouwer’s excellent story regarding daycare challenges in the Shuswap by one of her interviewees, Stephanie Weightman, who was able to secure a daycare space for her daughter Quinn. This is terrific news and we’re happy for them.

Oh, I don’t miss those days of daycare – the challenges of finding a space and then leaving your toddler in the daily care of others.

I can still see in my son’s face (currently focused on attacking things in the game’s supposed non-violent “creative” mode) the sweet little toddler we used to drop off and pick up four times a week. And I remember the accompanying feelings of trepidation, reluctance and guilt.

Fortunately, we were able to find excellent care providers in Salmon Arm, and for that (and them) I am grateful.

There. Screen time done. Now it’s time to play.

