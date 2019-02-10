South Shuswap Electoral Area C director Paul Demenok. (File photo)

Column: Exciting new trail options in development for South Shuswap

Paul Demenok/Director’s Notes

Preliminary field research and inventory of the trails network in the South Shuswap Peninsula conducted by the Shuswap Trail Alliance under contract with the CSRD is now nearly complete.

The South Shuswap Peninsula is the large area bordered by Balmoral Road, Eagle Bay, Wild Rose Bay, Cinnemousin Narrows, Hermit Bay, Herald Bay, and Sunnybrae, with White Lake and Herman Lake located in the middle. Additional mapping and field research was also conducted in the Tappen to Skimikin Lake area. With completion of the field research, mapping and data documentation, the next stage will be to initiate Secwepemc, community, stakeholder and land manager/leadership tenure consultations.

Work conducted thus far shows excellent potential for a South Shuswap Destination Trail system which would support multiple user groups with new hiking, mountain bike, equestrian, snowshoe, ATV, and lake-based paddling trails. The longest trail, which would follow the lake around the peninsula, tentatively dubbed as The Great Cinnemousin Trail, would be some 136 kilometres in length. This sets up the possibility of a hut-to-hut, a B&B-to-B&B or a resort cabin-to resort cabin trail network with hikers and mountain bikers escaping into the South Shuswap peninsula for multiple days at a time.

Related: Shuswap Trail Alliance seeks volunteers for trail cleanup blitz

Within the interior of the peninsula, there could be many different types of trails and circle routes in terms of length, difficulty and terrain, thus appealing to a wide variety of user groups. Mapping has identified a number of key community trailhead hubs which could be used as meeting and parking sites. Initial non-motorized plans have been drawn up for both the White Lake/Cedar Creek/Skimikin/Reinecker Creek corridor as well as the Skimikin Lake Recreation Site Trail area.

Many opportunities will be generated as the trail system is developed over time. Guided, historic and interpretive walks, along with authentic cultural and First Nations experiences will appeal to many. There will be opportunities to tell stories and to encourage visitors to become closely attached to the Shuswap, and there will be needs for suppliers of accommodations, equipment, hiking/biking supplies and food.

Full development of the South Shuswap Destination Trails system will take many years and will require a substantial investment and a thoughtful and comprehensive planning process. The goals are to create more robust, varied and sustainable visitor experiences so as to enable the South Shuswap to grow as a premium tourism destination, to provide residents with an expanded variety of great recreational options, and to do so in a way such that the human and natural landscapes merge and coexist in a complementary manner.

We are very fortunate to have a group like the Shuswap Trail Alliance leading this project and guiding its development. As we progress, new reports will appear here.

-Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: Revamped food guide takes stance on chronic disease prevention
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Just Posted

Haney Heritage Village seeks Shuswap’s best pie

Everyone invited to explore the area’s rich heritage from Feb. 18 to 23

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

South Canoe students take science-focused secondary school tour

Sullivan campus teachers showcase made-in-the-Shuswap tool

Salmon Arm Peewee Rec Silvertips place first in division rankings

First time local peewee team has claimed division win in seven years

Rewriting the topography of mountain tops

Most summits are labelled with the wrong height. One man is trying to fix that and needs help

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Freezing temperatures complicate response to destructive blaze in Penticton

An older home on Huth Ave. was destroyed and a firefighter suffered broken ribs after a fall

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

This year’s nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

Super rookie adds pair of assists, Markstrom makes 44 saves in Vancouver victory

Hikers, dogs rescued from Vancouver Island mountain amid winter storm

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue extricates distressed hikers in Strathcona Park

Most Read