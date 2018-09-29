(File photo)

Column: Film shows devastation Canadian mining leaves behind

The View From Here/Martha Wickett

There was a time when it was a bonus to have a Canadian flag on your backpack when travelling overseas. Canadians and Canada were generally viewed well – friendly people from a country that had a reputation internationally as a peacekeeper.

Not so much anymore.

On Monday night, acclaimed U.S. journalist John Dougherty returned to Salmon Arm to present his 2015 documentary, Flin Flon Flim Flam, which tracks the activities of Hudbay, a Canadian mining company which operated a smelter in Flin Flon, Manitoba for more than 80 years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange is home to two-thirds of the world’s mining companies, Dougherty says, thanks largely to a favourable regulatory climate in Canada. He also said Canada and the U.S. aren’t the only countries which provide mining companies a free hand – it’s a worldwide reality.

Along with leaving a trail of heavy metals’ contamination behind it in Flin Flon, Hudbay’s activities in Peru and Guatemala were outlined in the film.

They include devastation of the environment along with disrespect and brutal removal of Indigenous people from their homes, including allegations of shootings and rape by hired security personnel.

The film notes that Hudbay refused repeated requests to be interviewed. However, a tape of a Hudbay executive’s speech referring to its strong corporate responsibility is juxtaposed against the heartbreaking words of Indigenous people whose homes and lives have been devastated.

The company’s next target is the Rosemont Copper property in Coronado National Forest in Arizona which includes rich beauty, a supply of potable water in the desert, 12 endangered species including a rare jaguar – essentially an irreplaceable environment.

While several groups have been working for years to stop the project from proceeding, the current U.S. administration is favourable to such endeavours.

Dougherty and Jen Moore of MiningWatch returned to Peru last year to hand out DVDs of the film; with no Internet access that’s the best way to disseminate information. They were apprehended by Peruvian national police and held for four hours. Upon release Dougherty was told he would be charged with serious charges such as inciting violence. He quickly fled the country and is still fighting the charge.

Dougherty responded to questions from his Salmon Arm audience, one regarding what Canadians can do to make a difference.

His suggestions included: watching the film and sending it to others; getting organized as a group because mining companies are well-organized and backed by attorneys and stockholders; investing carefully.

You can view Dougherty’s documentary on YouTube by searching Flin Flon Flim Flam.

As a Canadian, it’s worth watching.

