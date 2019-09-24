EXPERIENCING TOYOKORO Members of Summerland’s royalty were given a tour in and around Summerland’s sister city of Toyokoro, Japan. The Summerland royalty members are Summerland princess Verity Taylor, second from left, Blossom Queen Sage Beddome and Summerland princess Katrina Kirschmann. (Photo submitted)

COLUMN: Making friends and memories in Toyokoro

Sister City visit in Japan was an incredible opportunity

Taking a trip to Japan was not something I thought would ever happen in my life.

When my husband Chris and I were invited to join Summerland’s Sister City delegation to Toyokoro, we both agreed this was an opportunity that might never come again, so we packed our bags and boarded the plane along with ten others in our group.

We landed in Sapporo, Hokkaido after 19 hours of travel and headed straight for the hotel.

The first place we ventured out to that night was a little restaurant that served marinated pork, rice and gyoza dumplings. “Oishii.”

Walking back to the hotel, I noticed the atmosphere of Sapporo was different than in Canada, and not just because the humidity hovered at 82 per cent.

The sidewalks are dark, there isn’t much illumination from streetlights, yet it felt very safe. Also, bicycles were left unlocked with no fear of theft.

It was a welcome change and left a favourable impression on me.

The next day we met our guide Makato, and went out to tour the city.

Queen Sage and Princesses Verity and Katrina told me they were willing to try any food that was served to them. Challenge accepted!

The group started with a visit to the government buildings, clock tower, outdoor fish market and a Hasso-an (eight window) traditional tea house built in the 17th century.

We were privileged to visit the Hokkaido Jingu Shinto Shrine and walk along the paths lined with cherry trees, although no longer in blossom at that time of year.

A gondola ride up to the Okurayama Olympic ski jump hill was next, with breathtaking views of the city below.

The heat made us thirsty, so Chris bought an iced tea from the vending machine. Except it was barley tea, which is not the same. Only Katrina liked that one!

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Springtime and ramen in Toyokoro

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Wildlife observed during summer in Toyokoro

It was so much fun taking these three young ladies out on the town for lunch. Butter clams, octopus, crab miso soup and raw tuna sushi.

What better way for young people to discover their adventurous side than by travelling to another country!

Hopefully more students in our community will be given the opportunity to make friends and memories with a trip like this.

When it was time to journey to Toyokoro, we knew that the residents were anticipating our arrival, but I had no idea the extent they would go to welcome us.Their hospitality was amazing.

The delegates met us at City Hall, Mayor Toni Boot gave a speech, and the royalty left with their homestay families.

The impact of this trip to our Sister City will linger. We learned so much about how different their way of living is compared to ours. One thing that was pleasantly similar was their public library.

The librarian, Misumi, told me there are 48,000 books in the collection, with 12,000 checked out yearly. Impressive for a town of 3,000 residents.

The Summerland library was gifted a set of picture books in Japanese and English by Shinsuke Yoshitake. Drop by to read them and see the display celebrating our Sister City, Toyokoro.

Caroline McKay is an Assistant Community Librarian at the Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-challenged ‘climate strike’

Just Posted

Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

Okanagan College ceremony gives permanent recognition to traditional and unceded Secwepemc land

Parents upset with plans to bus elementary students to Salmon Arm

Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary temporarily shuttered due to an unexplained odour

Chase looks to sweeping ban of smoking, vaping on public properties

Bylaw could also ban smoking outright in village core

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

R.J. Haney Heritage Village curator Deborah Chapman digging up stories for Oct. 13 event

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Investigation opened into Okanagan crash after car evades RCMP

The West Kelowna crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake recreated in felt for upcoming exhibition

The Little Lake opens Oct. 4, runs to December 14 at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Most Read