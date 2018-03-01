Column: Making the effort when you are well or ill

It is not uncommon for people who are deeply depressed to ask, “Why bother?”

Why bother struggling to get healthy again when your illness is perhaps genetic?

Why bother trying anything when you may well get depressed again in a few years because you’ve already had three or four episodes?

A depressed person may come up with several reasons to not bother.

“I’ll get out of this darkness sooner or later, so I’ll just sit back and wait,” or “What I tried to do to help myself last time didn’t work,” or “I don’t have the energy to help myself now.”

On the surface, these responses seem like very reasonable ones. However, if we closely look at them, we will uncover some real fallacies. Your disorder may be in part genetic, but depression is usually multi-faceted, not caused by one single factor. There are new ways to work with depression that were not known even a few years ago, some of which require more quiet effort and patience than mental or physical energy.

When we learn new strategies to deal with our down times, we can increase the pace of our healing. I have outlined many strategies in this series of articles, and will offer more in the future. When we try new strategies, we discover we can help ourselves out. We develop compassion for ourselves. As a result, our self-esteem improves.

If you have already had more than one episode, it is likely that you will have another. This is the tough reality of living with a mental disorder. So, while you are healthy (that is, in remission from your symptoms), if you look after yourself well by leading a balanced life (eating well, getting sufficient rest, exercising moderately, socializing—even with just one other person), you may be able to extend that healthy period between episodes. If you work on turning your negative thoughts into constructive ones, you create new permanent neuropathways that will have a positive influence on your handling of a future episode.

Consider joining the local depression support group (details below), where other people with your challenges share their strategies and explore new ones. When you are depressed is the perfect time to go to one of these meetings. You will be warmly welcomed, and you will quickly discover that you are among similar people who share your difficulties. You participate fully by simply listening to others for one meeting, or many meetings. Sharing is totally voluntary. Many people leave a meeting saying, “I don’t need to explain myself here. Everyone understands what I am talking about.” And you can be assured that everything that is said at a meeting remains confidential.

I’m not saying that experiencing an episode will be easy if you incorporate one or more of the ideas above; no one can promise you that. However, if you bother to help yourself when you are healthy, and also when you are in the throes of an episode of depression, you will be saying “I am doing my best” to the inevitable challenges of life. You will gain a better sense of yourself. These are great reasons for bothering!

-Nan Dickie is the facilitator of a peer-led depression support group in Salmon Arm. Meetings are held the first and third Mondays at Askew’s Uptown community room at noon. Everyone welcome. Info: ndickie@telus.net; 250 832-3733.