Column: Naval history and foreign submarines off B.C.’s coast

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Many dedicated anglers really enjoy salmon and halibut fishing off our coast.

Although there are closures at present to protect chinook salmon stocks on the West Coast to help our southern pods of orcas, a more sinister event was taking place in our more abundant salmon-rich waters back about 1942, and again in 1962.

While pruning fruit trees for good friend, Holly Ready, a few seasons back, I happened to strike up a conversation with a gal across the fence. She was 10 years old. It was 1942, and her Dad was manning the lighthouse at a place called Friendly Cove at Nootka Sound. While glancing out onto the ocean one morning, she spotted a periscope moving through the water of the large bay. Possibly the Japanese submarine I-26 commanded by Captain Minoru Yakota searching for fresh water supplies, and a place to launch an attack by shelling the village. But the first shelling occurred off Estevan Point lighthouse on June 20th, near Hesquiat the Nuu-chah-nulth village, from the submarine’s 114 millimetre, 5.5 inch gun. I-26 remained off the BC Coast till mid July. With the attack, all the lighthouses on the BC Coast were blacked out. This caused the Russian freighter, Uzbekistan to crash onto the rocks at Pachena Point in April 1943.

Captain Meiji Tagami commanded submarine I-25 and took up a station off the mouth off the Columbia river in Washington State, Dec. 18, 1941. Tagami now ordered the crew to fire on the oil tanker LP St Clair, but she ran to safety up the Columbia river.

While stationed at Work Point Barracks with the 1st Battalion Patricia’s in 1962, my brother was a ship’s electrician on the HMCS destroyer escort Ottawa. Many sea voyages to patrol the BC coast were the order of the times, as the Russian navy was flexing its muscles.

Read more: Shuswap man helps find Avro Arrow model

Read more: Canadians remember Second World War’s long, dark Battle of the Atlantic

Read more: Column: A very emotional issue for all

On one patrol up the coast, the ships sonar/radar technicians detected the presence of submarines on the ocean floor. A translated order to surface immediately, or depth charges would be deployed, was given by the Ottawa’s captain at the time. Soon, a Russian submarine surfaced along side the Ottawa, as the sister submarine quietly slid away. Friendly banter ensued with the Russian crewmen, and seamen of the Ottawa, and an exchange of hat badges/flashes happened. The Russian subs were mapping our coastline, similar to 1942, when the Japanese did the same.

Search and Rescue Buffalo aircraft do patrols along our coast. Coast Guard patrol vessels are also present. Besides the vast amount of sea life on the ocean floor of our coast, what else could be present besides ancient shipwrecks and plastic waste tangling abandoned fish nets? We really don’t know.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great Outdoors: Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby reels in family fun
Next story
COLUMN: Clearcutting B.C.’s last old-growth leaves all of us poorer, forever

Just Posted

Mudslides expected to keep Seymour Arm road closed for at least three days

Alternate route Celista-Blueberry Forest Service Road, accessible by four-by-four vehicles.

Bold, brave and intriguing theatre lined up for Edge festival

Theatre on the Edge showcases local and visiting talent at Shuswap Theatre

Disaster relief: four tips for coping with wildfires, smoky skies

Being shrouded in smoke or having to flee from wildfires can cause anxiety, stress, depression

Help needed on restoration of historical cabin in the Shuswap

The Cache Cabin served as the halfway point on the journey to the Mara Lookout Ranger Station.

Two mudslides close Seymour Arm road in North Shuswap, no one injured

Slides hit Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road halfway between St. Ives and Seymour Arm

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Our history in pictures

Bedford’s Pharmacy at the west corner of Alexander Avenue and Front Street… Continue reading

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Couple finds opportunities in Salmon Arm with technology and pastries

Welcome Shuswap by Shuswap Immigrant Service Society

Most Read