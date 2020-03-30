COLUMN: Plenty of online reading options

Libraries are closed due to COVID-19 but downloads are available through Okanagan Regional Library

Having to close the library due to the COVID-19 crisis was a difficult but necessary decision.

If we had more time before the doors closed, staff would have gladly heaped enough books and movies into your arms to keep you and your family occupied while staying safe at home. I am sorry that these books aren’t with you now.

Until we can open the doors again, please take a look at everything the library has to offer you online.

Thousands of digital books and e-audiobooks can be accessed through www.orl.bc.ca.

Click on the e-library tab and choose Overdrive or Libby to get started. Step by step instructions and video tutorials are available to make installation a snap.

Keep your library card and password handy, you will need to enter those numbers. If you don’t have a current library card, apply for the virtual e-card through our website, and you will have instant access to all of the online library resources.

Free movies, music, magazines and more.

The Big Library Read is one e-book that people from around the world are reading at the same time.

Until April 13, everyone can read Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic: A Comedian’s Guide to Life on the Spectrum by Michael McCreary.

Join the virtual book discussion, share your thoughts on social media, and enter the draw to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet. The author himself might pop online to answer your questions.

There are no waitlists or holds for this title.

Looking for something to entertain the kids?

Try Tumblebooks for a wide range of read-aloud stories, games and educational videos.

RB Digital has a junior audiobook collection that is pretty amazing, no waitlists on these titles either. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney and the Hamster Princess series by Ursula Vernon could keep the kids occupied for hours.

There are also classic e-books like Black Beauty by Anna Sewell and Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH by Robert C. O’Brien.

ORL kids reading room has plenty of books to keep them laughing.

Try the Funny Boy Adventures by Dan Gutman. Captain Underpants and Dog Man by Dav Pilkey are there too.

Crafts, science experiments, coding and gaming books are also ready to download and enjoy.

RB Digital offers the latest magazines before they have even hit the store shelves.

I borrowed the spring 2020 issue of Food Network because of the scrumptious Candied-Lemon Poundcake on the front cover. I can print the recipe right from the digital copy, bake a loaf and share it (eventually) with my family and friends.

Until the time comes that we can once again put books into your hands, check out the library’s online resources for inspiration, education and entertainment for the whole family.

Caroline McKay is the community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

