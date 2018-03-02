Column: Plenty on the go in the South Shuswap

This month’s article addresses a number of projects happening in Area C, and provides a general update as follows:

• Sorrento/Blind Bay Sewers – The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board unanimously approved the application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to exclude the Balmoral corner lands from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). This is the first and necessary step towards the development of a sewer system to service Blind Bay and Sorrento. After years of study it was determined this is the best location for the liquid waste treatment facility, which uses spray irrigation as the planned effluent disposal method. It should be noted the ALC is charged with the preservation of farm land and that most applications for exclusion are denied. It’s hoped the significant agricultural, economic, environmental and social benefits outlined in the submission will be able to convince the ALC to exclude this property. The time frame for the ALC response is undetermined. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

• Workshop Series for Businesses and Non-Profits-Based on favourable feedback from previous workshop sessions, and on inputs obtained during the Shuswap Labour Market and Economic Development Plan projects, I’m pleased to announce the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce, Shuswap Community Futures and the CSRD have collaborated to develop and offer a series of educational workshops. The workshops will be offered in two streams, one for businesses and the other for non-profit groups, and will run once a month from March to June, and then from September to November. Each session will be professionally lead for approximately two hours on a Saturday morning, and the cost to participate will be significantly discounted because of CSRD supportive funding. Content of the sessions will be driven by the results of surveys conducted with businesses and non-profits, so the goal is to address the issues of greatest interest. Our thanks are extended to those who provided their inputs. To obtain more information, please check the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce website at www.southshuswapchamber.com.

• John Evdokimoff Park update – A new playground and sport court will be installed in John Evdokimoff Park this spring. The CSRD Parks department worked with local families and kids in the White Lake area to select the equipment and to plan the site. Our sincere thanks are extended to the volunteers for their insights and capable assistance.

• South Shuswap Destination Trail Residents of the South Shuswap have known for many years there is some terrific hiking to be had in the area between the Balmoral trailhead, Eagle Bay, Cinnemousun Narrows, Sunnybrae and White Lake. This summer, the Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) will be conducting a mapping and ground exercise to look at the opportunity to develop this area as a major destination trail. By definition, a destination trail represents a significant tourist attraction and provides the opportunity for overnight and/or full day hiking adventures. We look forward to the final report from STA on this exciting opportunity.

• CP Rail Trail – The first rail trail workshop was held recently at which the groundwork was laid for development of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail. The CP Rail property was acquired by a partnership involving the CSRD, Regional District of North Okanagan and the Splatsin First Nation band. While the acquisition of this property was funded by a provincial grant, several economic development funds and taxation, the development and maintenance of the trail will be funded through non-taxation means. It should be noted that we are at early days on this project, and that it may take many years to fully develop this property for widespread recreational use.

In short, there is a lot happening in our region and it’s exciting to see the progress being made.

-Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.