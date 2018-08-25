Column: Roots and Blues Festival offers more than melodies

The worst thing about the Roots and Blues Festival is that it’s over.

OK, I stole that line from Salmon Arm Folk Music Society board chair Brook Roberts, but it so succinctly expresses how I feel.

After weeks of growing excitement at the prospect of another musical grand slam of three mind-blowing days of music to dance, cry and laugh by, the letdown is enormous. Sigh.

As always, I went to the festival this year with a preconceived notion of which stage I would go to at a particular time to catch a workshop or concert I fancied. And just like every other year, the plan derailed and I found myself being drawn to the music my heart needs or wants to hear.

Late afternoon sun struggling through a shroud of smoke cast an otherworldy shine on “Hittin’ it Out of the Park,” a Friday workshop that seemed to set a mood of letting go and relaxing.

The warm vocals, of Cindy Church and Pharis and Jason Romero, grit of Nathan Tinkham and Jimmie Dale Gilmore’s cowboy poetry and grit-gripping lyrics of Russell deCarle’s Tanqueray, gave way to a hard-hitting freight train of unbelievable guitar slinging with elder statesman Bill Kirchen.

The fascination button was turned on as I heard these artists make the most extraordinary music together. I thought they must have been playing together for years. But no, deCarle and Gilmore and Kirchen met only a few months ago.

No elaborate production tricks here, no electronics, no climate-controlled studio – just a wealth of talent honed to perfection, served upon many stages by performers with passion and love for what they do.

No ageism here, either, as performances from artists of all ages attracted large crowds of attentive patrons who were hearing the messages delivered by talented artists.

The richness and depth of the lyrics composed by many of the older artists were crafted by often hard living and long, lonely days on the road.

There’s always a lot of joy at the festival too – music to shake, rattle and roll to. And I did.

I have been going to the festival for many years, stored up memories and bought CDs by people whose music I had not been aware of prior to Roots and Blues. I have never left the site without having discovered new favourite artists.

And this year, I added to my festival experience.

Using my backstage pass to full advantage, I climbed up on a large cement block to get an unobstructed view of performers in the wild and wonderful Bombs Away workshop that artistic director Peter North had promised would “blow it up real good.”

It did, and like many other members of the huge audience, let my body rock to the music with happy abandon.

Many thanks to the organizers, volunteers and performers who deliver such a rich experience to our little town.

And go next year. Just because you don’t know the names of the performers doesn’t mean you won’t fall in love with their music.

