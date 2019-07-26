Columnist Glenn Mitchell says Daylight Savings Time is like a library book: it’s a borrowed hour and should probably be returned. (File photo)

COLUMN: Survey says time is on our side

Mitchell offers his thoughts on whether B.C. should go full-time to Daylight Savings Time

I don’t know about you, but I was not one of the 211,000 British Columbians who responded to the provincial government’s online survey on how we should observe time west of the Rockies.

Now it wasn’t solar vs. digital, or cosmic vs. earthly, or even desk calendar vs. cell phone, it was all about Daylight Saving Time (DST).

And apparently time flew by; the public engagement project, or in non-government speak, the online survey, went from June 24 to July 19.

That’s almost a month so even for tragic procrastinators like myself, there was plenty of time, except somehow I didn’t even hear about it.

And I have an opinion about DST and ST and even GST, but they’re not likely to have a survey on that one anytime soon.

Now I’m not a social media expert by any means but I surf the web on occasion and keep fairly close tabs on traditional media (yes, I’m old) so it’s surprising I missed this survey somehow, although keeping track of Trump’s shenanigans takes up way too much of my time and I’m trying to cut back.

It also could be that I’m not much of a fan of online surveys so I just shrugged it off when I heard about it, and promptly forgot about it. That’s more likely.

READ MORE: British Columbians surveyed on time change

Anyway, obviously more than 211,000 residents thought it was worth five minutes of their extra hour of daylight after supper to give their opinion on the matter.

I’m thinking these people would tend to be on the younger side of the demographic, considering internet savvy and everything, and motivated to vote in favour of DST all year long for two reasons—one you get an extra hour of light in the evening, all year long, like in January and everything, and, two, the whole exercise is geared towards attracting the pro-DST crowd (as in if you want to be hip, vote for the new over the status quo, and why would you go on a survey just to prove you’re not hip? – unless you’re even more of a dinosaur than I am).

However it’s far from scientific or democratic (it left out most of us dinosaurs, over 60, by design), although at least it should have been fairly cheap, at least compared to a real referendum.

Even the phrasing of the two choices is biased against Standard Time

1. B.C. continues the practice of changing our clocks bi-annually; or

2. B.C. adopts year-round observance of Daylight Saving Time

That makes it sound like No. 1 takes a huge amount of work twice a year when we have to hunt down every clock in the house and change it forward in the spring and back in the fall. I get tired just thinking about it.

And with number 2, we’ll never have to lift a finger again when it comes to time and we’ll all live happily ever after never, ever having to worry if we missed the day to change our clocks.

Pretty much paradise, with an extra hour of sunlight every evening.

READ MORE: 60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have daylight saving time: poll

Of course not only is Standard Time not named in the choices, neither is the possibility of Standard Time all year long considered as an option. (Anybody from Saskatchewan out there? Light in the morning when you got stuff to do can be a good thing.)

Apparently, our premier says, Oregon, Washington and California (hip places by the way, and in our time zone) are considering DST all year long so that helps to explain the bias, and maybe the online survey option of gathering opinions.

After all, us dinosaurs tend to prefer the status quo. All I know is I always thought DST in the spring was like borrowing an hour from Mother Nature so you could enjoy the outdoors a little more during the spring and summer months.

But like anything you borrowed—a library book, etc.—you had to give it back once you were finished with it and didn’t need it as much, you know like in the winter when you’re more focused on inside endeavours.

It just wouldn’t be right to borrow something and never give it back, would it?

Apparently the premier says a decision will be made this fall. What month, what day and definitely what time is to be determined.

Glenn Mitchell is the former editor of The Morning Star.

READ MORE: Mitchell’s Musings: In trump we trust

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Okanagan

Just Posted

Approval sought for residential dock size increase in Shuswap

CSRD pursuing bylaw amendment supporting larger docks on Shuswap, Mara and White lakes

Video to get racers revved for Salmon Arm soapbox derby

Preparations underway for annual fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Lobbyist says Salmon Arm unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

CSRD grants $6,000 to help repair foundation wall

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Most Read