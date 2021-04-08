The author of the Captain Underpants books is working to withdraw one of the children’s books from the shelves and from school libraries. (DreamWorks Animation)

The author of the Captain Underpants books is working to withdraw one of the children’s books from the shelves and from school libraries. (DreamWorks Animation)

COLUMN: Underpants and a time for a change

An author has chosen to withdraw one of his children’s books from further publication

Underpants made news headlines, and some people are not happy.

The headlines had nothing to do with a debate over the merits of boxers or briefs, nor was the topic a lingerie catalogue or the airing of dirty laundry. Instead, this was about the decision to stop publishing a children’s book by Dav Pilkey, the author of the Captain Underpants series.

On March 31, Pilkey announced he and publisher Scholastic would no longer publish his 2010 graphic novel, The Adventures of Ook and Gluk, Kung Fu Cavemen from the Future. The reason for the decision had to do with racial stereotypes Pilkey said were harmful to Asian people.

“I hope that you, my readers, will forgive me, and learn from my mistake that even unintentional and passive stereotypes and racism are harmful to everyone. I apologize, and I pledge to do better,” Pilkey said.

READ ALSO: ‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’

READ ALSO: 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

This was an unusual move for Pilkey. His Captain Underpants books, rife with potty humour and characters such as Professor Pippy Pee-Pee Poopypants, Frankenbooger, Doctor Nappy Diaper and Turbo Toilet 2000, have come under fire many times.

Some schools have banned the series for insensitivity, offensive language, encouraging disruptive behaviour and more.

Until now, Pilkey has not removed any of his books. His wacky potty humour is still on the shelves.

The announcement is not the first time a decision has been made to stop publishing books because of content issues. In early March, 2021, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would no longer publish six of the Dr. Seuss titles because of racist and insensitive imagery.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” read a statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Pilkey’s approach went further than the Dr. Seuss Enterprises approach.

“My publisher, Scholastic, has stepped forward to share my responsibility and together we are ceasing all further publication of The Adventures of Ook and Gluk, Kung Fu Cavemen from the Future, and actively working to remove existing copies from retail and library shelves,” Pilkey’s statement read.

The apology and the decision to stop publishing the books have not been well received by all. Some pundits have said the move is an example of “cancel culture” – ostracizing someone for questionable or controversial statements or behaviour. However, in the case of this decision, the “cancel culture” criticism falls flat.

While an online petition had been circulating about this book, the decision to stop publication was announced by the author and the publisher. It did not come from a third-party source.

Besides, Pilkey is no stranger to controversy. Over the past two decades, his works have been some of the most challenged children’s books. Despite past criticisms, Pilkey has unapologetically continued to provide his offbeat stories for young readers.

Why would an author choose to withdraw a book from the shelves now, especially after ignoring critics in the past?

The Adventures of Ook and Gluk was published just 11 years ago, in 2010. Have society’s values changed that much during this time frame?

Perhaps society did not change as much as Pilkey’s personal values and standards.

Sometimes, a change of attitude or opinion comes with a deep regret for past words or actions as well as the need for an apology and a promise to do better.

John Arendt is the editor of the Summerland Review.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksColumnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Additional COVID-19 restrictions are difficult for all

Just Posted

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

Now 336 people in hospital, 101 in intensive care

Covid-19 numbers have been rising for some communities in the North Okanagan-Shuswap but not like the increases seen recently in the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap COVID-19 numbers avoid provincial spikes

Enderby, Revelstoke highest in terms of per-capita weekly increases, but still relatively small

Activist Gladys Radeck places posters on the Vernon courthouse grass ahead of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s police assault charge comes before a judge via teleconference April 8, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Arrest warrant for Sagmoen issued after lawyer no-show

High-profile North Okanagan man charged with assaulting police officer in October

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses to watch out for scam where customer wants to exchange large bills for smaller denominations. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP: Beware of fake jewelry, money exchange scams

Scammers try to steal cash from unsuspecting Shuswap residents

Randy Stenger is employed by Springline Construction Ltd., which is currently working near Buckerfields where a memorial for Vinny Larson, who died in a fire at his camp there, was created. Strenger was given direction by his boss to move and save the memorial. The tributes were taken to a lunch program April 2 in hopes of receiving ideas for a new site. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Construction company saves Salmon Arm memorial for man killed in fire

Employee moved by task of preserving tributes to man living rough, one moment stands out for him

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. businesses hurt by COVID ‘circuit breaker’ can apply for grants up to $10K

Program is expected to help up to 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

The South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa in Penticton is inviting residents to attend a free vitrual concert April 15 to support African grandmothers. (Canadian Grandmothers / YouTube)
South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa holding free online concert

Campaign supports African grandmothers raising millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS

A dispute about repairs to a retaining wall at a Summerland strata was decided at a Civil Resolution Tribunal. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland retaining wall dispute reaches Civil Resolution Tribunal

Issue arose in disagreement over who is responsible for wall repairs

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Most Read