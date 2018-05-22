Column: What happened to spring?

Local tourism organizations like to promote the fact that the Shuswap is a four-season destination, with unique things to do in summer, winter, fall and spring.

But this year seems to be a bit unusual. It’s been more like winter, then straight to summer.

As I write, the thermometer is rapidly rising toward the projected 30-degree high, with more of those days to come this week.

It seems we just skipped spring and jumped from a very long, drawn-out winter, directly into the heat of summer. And for the second year in a row, it has created high water, especially in the Salmon Valley, as the huge winter snow packs suddenly melt with the warmth of the sun’s rays.

I feel for the people out that way. Some had just completed repairs from last year’s flooding, only to have berms break and sandbags fall to the rising waters. There are still warnings in place for high flows along the Salmon River, with experts predicting the peak sometime this week – although experts have downgraded the numbers from some of the previously predicted maximums.

Next will be Shuswap Lake, which usually peaks in early June, and is rising as we speak. When you think of how much water it takes to raise the level of a lake as big as the Shuswap, it truly is an amazing amount. Many in the Shuswap are still working at protecting their properties, adding sandbags in Canoe area. So far, concerns about the Salmon River Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway becoming flooded have not materialized, with the Ministry of Transportation saying the design of the area will encourage the water to spread over the surrounding land, rather than go up over the bridge deck.

And while we know the waters will recede, the sudden switch to summer has another less-than-sunny side — the potential for fires.

Last year was also a tense, smoke-filled season for Shuswap residents, although our area largely escaped the serious fire threat that took place to the north. While some of us, like myself, living on high ground in Salmon Arm don’t really have flood worries, our entire area is vulnerable to fire. Having lived here during the 1998 Salmon Arm/Silver Creek wildfire, I witnessed first-hand how quickly fire can rage out of control. And one only needs to look to Fort McMurray, Kelowna and the Cariboo to recall the devastation fire can bring to an area.

It is critical for residents to prepare themselves as best they can for such a summer threat. Clear brush and debris away from your residence, make sure your home insurance is in place and be organized in case of evacuation. But most of all, don’t contribute to the threat. Follow all burning regulations in place (and there are some already on now). Be mindful of fire-starting elements in the woods, which include hot vehicle exhaust systems and of course, the ever-present lit cigarette.

Such is the reality of the Shuswap summer.