Tracy Hughes, Observer editor

Column: What happened to spring?

Local tourism organizations like to promote the fact that the Shuswap is a four-season destination, with unique things to do in summer, winter, fall and spring.

But this year seems to be a bit unusual. It’s been more like winter, then straight to summer.

As I write, the thermometer is rapidly rising toward the projected 30-degree high, with more of those days to come this week.

It seems we just skipped spring and jumped from a very long, drawn-out winter, directly into the heat of summer. And for the second year in a row, it has created high water, especially in the Salmon Valley, as the huge winter snow packs suddenly melt with the warmth of the sun’s rays.

I feel for the people out that way. Some had just completed repairs from last year’s flooding, only to have berms break and sandbags fall to the rising waters. There are still warnings in place for high flows along the Salmon River, with experts predicting the peak sometime this week – although experts have downgraded the numbers from some of the previously predicted maximums.

Next will be Shuswap Lake, which usually peaks in early June, and is rising as we speak. When you think of how much water it takes to raise the level of a lake as big as the Shuswap, it truly is an amazing amount. Many in the Shuswap are still working at protecting their properties, adding sandbags in Canoe area. So far, concerns about the Salmon River Bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway becoming flooded have not materialized, with the Ministry of Transportation saying the design of the area will encourage the water to spread over the surrounding land, rather than go up over the bridge deck.

And while we know the waters will recede, the sudden switch to summer has another less-than-sunny side — the potential for fires.

Last year was also a tense, smoke-filled season for Shuswap residents, although our area largely escaped the serious fire threat that took place to the north. While some of us, like myself, living on high ground in Salmon Arm don’t really have flood worries, our entire area is vulnerable to fire. Having lived here during the 1998 Salmon Arm/Silver Creek wildfire, I witnessed first-hand how quickly fire can rage out of control. And one only needs to look to Fort McMurray, Kelowna and the Cariboo to recall the devastation fire can bring to an area.

It is critical for residents to prepare themselves as best they can for such a summer threat. Clear brush and debris away from your residence, make sure your home insurance is in place and be organized in case of evacuation. But most of all, don’t contribute to the threat. Follow all burning regulations in place (and there are some already on now). Be mindful of fire-starting elements in the woods, which include hot vehicle exhaust systems and of course, the ever-present lit cigarette.

Such is the reality of the Shuswap summer.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Making sense of climate policy

Just Posted

Lake levels break records for May

Rain in the forecast causes concern after recent heat wave

Flood risk facing Okanagan-Thompson region

Influence of rainfall could ratchet up flooding concerns

Okanagan Lake not rising as fast as before: River Forecast Centre

Similkameen River flood risk shifts to rainfall, not snowpack

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Section of Hudson Avenue to receive upgrade

City recieves under-budget bids for packaged projects

They came for a good time on Shuswap Lake

Trooper plays for hundreds on Shuswap Lake this past May Long weekend

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Sicamous council protests pipeline dispute

The District of Sicamous is fed up with the brewing trade war… Continue reading

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

Most Read