Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

When hot water on demand (or tankless hot water) hit the system, we thought it would be the answer for everyone and save energy and money.

It hasn’t quite turned out that way, partly because water heaters with tanks have become much more energy efficient. Should you have a tankless system? That’s not an easy question to ask, but a picture is worth a thousand words.

About Kristy Dyer:

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley clean energy firms before moving (happily!) to sunny Penticton. Comments to Kristy.Dyer+BP@gmail.com

Environment

