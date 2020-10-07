On Oct. 24, British Columbians will hire the people to represent them in the B.C. legislature. (File photo)

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

In just a few weeks, British Columbia voters will elect the members of the next provincial government.

The 87 elected members will be charged with making decisions affecting the direction of the province.

Managing the province is no easy task.

British Columbia has a population of more than five million and our provincial budget tops $60 billion a year.

Decisions need to be made thoughtfully and carefully, by the best people we can find, in order to meet the present and future needs of our population.

This is not an easy task at the best of times, and now, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing opioid crisis, there are some important issues which must be considered.

During the election campaign, the various candidates and party leaders are campaigning, answering questions and appearing in candidate and leadership debates.

And we in the public are taking the time to evaluate them as we decide who to support.

This is, after all, a hiring process.

Those who are seeking public office must be seen as candidates for an important job.

Determining which candidate to elect should be treated as if members of the voting public were hiring a job applicant.

This means examining skills, credentials and qualifications for the position.

While it is important to have someone who is friendly and approachable, the most important component must be the ability to do the work required.

And while a candidate’s party affiliations can give an indication of how decisions will be made, a good representative will put the needs of the riding and the needs of the province first.

And after the votes have been counted, those who are elected must be seen as employees of the voting public.

Governing our province is an important job, and those making the decisions affecting us must be held to a high standard.

— Black Press

EditorialsElection 2020

