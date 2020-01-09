EDITORIAL: Bearing the tax burden

Budgets are determined by considering the amount of money a municipal government will need

Each year as the new year begins, BC Assessment sends out its property assessments, based on property values as of July 1 of the previous year.

And each year, there are complaints about the effect of the new assessment values on property taxes. BC Assessment even has a sophisticated system prepared to process the flood of appeals they expect each year.

The reason for concern on the part of many homeowners is that if a property has a higher value than last year, the owner will see property taxes increase by the same amount.

READ ALSO: Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameen

READ ALSO: Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

It’s not always a valid concern, though. There is a direct connection between the assessed value of a property and the tax burden for the property owner, but that doesn’t mean higher assessments will automatically result in higher taxes.

If the municipal budget remains exactly as it was in the previous year, it’s still the same tax burden spread across the same number of properties, so an average increase in property values of two per cent doesn’t automatically translate into a two per cent increase across the board.

The exceptions would be those whose assessments increased by more or less than the community average. They would see their taxes increase or decrease.

In most Okanagan communities, assessments increased this year.

And in spring, when municipal governments present their budgets, taxes are likely to increase.

Budgets are determined by considering the amount of money a municipal government will need over the coming year. If the municipal staff and council members believe more money will be needed to deliver services, taxes will increase.

It’s a balancing act that municipal council and staff have to juggle continuously, trying to determine how to set the budget in order to deliver services and plan for the future, while at the same time hearing the complaints from those upset with tax increases.

Those complaints though are as much a part of the process as appealing the assessment on your home — they help inform the process.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Just Posted

Owners of Sicamous’ Brothers Pub plan one last party before retirement

The Chmilar family has owned pubs in the community since 1979

Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

Recital a showcase for talented Salmon Arm Secondary dance students

Grade 11/12 students choreograph own numbers for Jan. 16/17 performances

Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Neighbour reports hearing loud bang followed by multiple gunshots in Sunnybrae

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

EDITORIAL: Bearing the tax burden

Budgets are determined by considering the amount of money a municipal government will need

RCMP have no jurisdiction over stolen parking spaces

There is nothing police can do about drivers who steal other people’s… Continue reading

Column: Digging out from snowmageddon

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

UPDATE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 9, 2020

Most Read