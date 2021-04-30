(Black Press files)

(Black Press files)

EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in the country’s history.

This number is so large it is difficult for most of us to comprehend. If this amount were divided equally among Canada’s population of 38 million, it would work out to around $26,316 per person.

This number appears even larger when compared with Canada’s annual gross domestic product of around $2 trillion. The gross domestic product, the total of all goods and services produced in Canada, is used as an economic indicator.

Canada’s $1 trillion national debt is significant and it is expected to keep growing.

READ ALSO: Federal Budget 2021: Liberals extend COVID-19 aid with election top of mind

READ ALSO: Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The deficit for this year is projected to be $155 billion. For 2022 to 2023, the deficit is forecast at $60 billion.

A large reason for the growing debt is the COVID-19 relief and assistance programs provided by the federal government.

In March 2020, the federal government introduced aid programs to assist those who had been affected by the global pandemic. These programs helped workers who had been laid off and businesses struggling with a sudden downturn in the economy.

The assistance programs were rolled out quickly and they allowed Canadian workers and businesses to apply for the money easily.

During the early months of the pandemic, changes were made to address the needs of those who were not covered by the initial assistance packages.

While some may see the assistance programs as a way of tossing money at a problem, the question to be asked is what Canada should have done differently to address the financial impact of the pandemic? Our government is responsible for taking care of its citizens. Doing nothing was not an option.

Without the quick rollout of the federal assistance programs at the start of the pandemic, life would have been much more difficult for millions of Canadians.

However, funding is never free. Debts must be repaid and there are costs involved in debt servicing and repayment.

The implications of Canada’s debt load will affect the country and its financial policies for a long time to come.

– Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 Federal BudgetEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wild Sky Sisters: Cosmic unconditional love

Just Posted

Sicamous council approved a temporary use permit for a staff residence trailer and a coverall maintenance building for Sicamous Houseboats’ use at 800 Two Mile Rd. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Houseboats given OK for upland maintenance, staff trailer

Council grants temporary use permit for Two Mile Road property

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

The Salmon Arm ReStore is set to open and will hold its official ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1. (Photo contributed)
Habitat for Humanity ReStore set to open in Salmon Arm on May 1

Official ribbon cutting to take place at 11 a.m.

District of Sicamous staff are working on a Good Neighbour Policy to help address unsightly premises, noise, nuisance properties and rodent infestations. Last year, residents in the community raised concerns about an escalating rat population. (File photo)
Sicamous bylaw update to help address unsightly properties, rodent infestation

Staff given the go-ahead to work on Good Neighbour Bylaw

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn't see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot on Vernon's Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 25 to 30

Penticton Fire Department’s Marine Rescue boat on the location of where a speedboat sunk on April 30, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Four people swim ashore after boat sinks on Okanagan Lake in Penticton

All onboard made it safely to shore

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Most Read