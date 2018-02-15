Image by Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan.

EDITORIAL CARTOON: B.C. vs. Alta.

Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.

Related: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

Related: Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

Related: B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms
Next story
Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

Just Posted

Parents enthusiastic about outdoor school plan for Chase

Meeting draws strong interest from Chase and Pritchard, some from Kamloops

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Police plan for new pot law

Marijuana may be allowed in many smoking areas in the Shuswap

RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in the Salmon Arm area

Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in Pyeongchang

Suspicious fire at notorious Kamloops house

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious blaze at a North Shore home

Actors wanted for Shuswap Theatre’s latest play

Auditions are Friday and Saturday at the theatre on Hudson Ave.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Most Read