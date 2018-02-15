EDITORIAL CARTOON: B.C. vs. Alta.

Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Meeting draws strong interest from Chase and Pritchard, some from Kamloops
Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.
Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief
Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system
Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA
Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in Pyeongchang
Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious blaze at a North Shore home
Auditions are Friday and Saturday at the theatre on Hudson Ave.
Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011
Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby
Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation
A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV
Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.…
By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it…