EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

For the past 37 years, the Summerland Action Festival has been Summerland’s unofficial kickoff to the summer season.

The festival, held on the first weekend of June each year, has plenty of sports events and entertainment.

Each year, thousands come to the community for this festival, and once again the community was busy as plenty of people attended to catch the concerts, see the parade or take part in the slo-pitch tournament and Giant’s Head Run.

This year, as in past years, there have been some changes to the festival, but the spirit of this event holds to the spirit of this festival.

READ ALSO: Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

The Summerland Action Festival has an immediate benefit as it attracts a lot of visitors to the community. And it has a long-term benefit as some of those visitors will choose to return to spend more time in our community.

More importantly, it sets a good tone for the rest of the summer season.

An event as successful as the Summerland Action Festival does not happen on its own.

It requires plenty of effort from many dedicated volunteers.

Committee members spent many hours over the past year as they planned and organized the festival, booked the performers, arranged sponsorships and worked out the logistics of the various weekend events.

And during the weekend of the festival, plenty of volunteers were needed to ensure everything ran smoothly.

It was a lot of work for one weekend.

But the results were impressive.

Some of the volunteers and organizers have spent many years working with the festival. This ongoing commitment is part of the reason the event runs so well each year.

Each of those involved with this festival deserves thanks for their efforts.

They have created a spectacular event for the community.

