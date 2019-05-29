Editorial: Diversify to survive

Our economic drivers are at the mercy of nature

It’s national tourism week from May 26 to June 2.

From the grasslands of Keremeos to the mountain trails of Revelstoke, the B.C. Interior has a lot to show the world.

Tourism has long been one of the economic drivers of the region, along with agriculture, leading to Penticton’s “peaches and beaches” tag, though wines and vines have been added to that these days.

Tourism continues to grow throughout the region, especially as the varied tourism groups do their best to increase tourism year-round.

But over the last two years, there have been setbacks as we dealt with flooding and smoke-filled skies.

Though it has been a struggle over the past two years, the smoke and water were far from wiping out our tourist-oriented activities. While some days were too smoky to be comfortable, there were many sunny days as well.

This year, the Interior escaped, so far, the severe flooding of the past two years, though, in return, we may be facing a summer drought, which could heighten the chances for severe forest fires.

Whether we get serious fires this year or not, it is something that has to be taken into account when looking to tourism’s future. Trying to pretend fires and floods don’t exist isn’t a path forward though.

The question we also have to ask is whether we have come to rely on tourism too much to keep our economy going. There have been encouraging signs over the past few years, like the growth we’ve seen in the high tech sector.

Perhaps the same principle could be applied to the tourism sector. Instead of peaches and beaches in the south, houseboats on the Shuswap and other regional specialties, we need to look for new tourism activities, ones that might not be affected by floods and fires; back to looking at the shoulder season again.

Like tourism, agriculture is subject to the whims of Mother Nature. Both will always be powerful economic drivers, but we need to draw a wider variety of industries here while supporting existing ones and helping them expand past where a few smoky days could damage them severely.

-Black Press

Previous story
COLUMN: Dealing with domestic disasters

Just Posted

Donations help Shuswap non-profit give animals second chance

Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary hosts veganniversary extravaganza fundraiser on June 9

Feelings prickle over use of Salmon Arm pickleball courts

Club plans to play as ‘public’ after proposed city use agreement rejected

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

Resident scares off sow and two cubs at end of her driveway

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

Cyclist struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

Top Canadian chef opening second restaurant in the Okanagan

Chef Victor Bongo has teamed up with Serendipity Winery

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

Summerland council considers land use at proposed solar site

Questions raised about whether solar panels are best use for Cartwright Mountain site

COLUMN: Dealing with domestic disasters

My lack of ability to be a perfect homemaker isn’t due to a lack of trying

Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

Nixdorf Classic Car Museum has donated $14,000 to the camp since 2006

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Most Read