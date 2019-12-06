Editorial: Don’t let data detract from positive publicity for Salmon Arm

City now recognized as one of the best places to live and work in B.C.

Salmon Arm was ranked number-one out of B.C. communities included in Maclean’s Best Communities in Canada list for 2019, and the seventh best place to work in B.C. in BC Business’s best cities to work list for 2020. (File photo)

Salmon Arm has a lot of things going for it.

The city is blessed with brilliant scenery, a strong mix of amenities, an appealing array of outdoor pursuits, close proximity to other urban centres and, of course, the fact that it’s on Shuswap Lake. Oh, and as it turns out, the city is also one of the best places in the province to be employed.

For their Best Cities for Work list for 2020, BC Business Magazine ranked Salmon Arm in seventh place in the province, behind Fort St. John, Kelowna, the District of North Vancouver, the Township of Langley, Whistler and Squamish. Particularly impressive is that Salmon Arm jumped from a ranking of 29 in 2018 to 19 in 2019. Last year, BC Business Magazine attributed the ascension to robust growth, affordable housing and a short commute. These factors were also captured in Maclean’s Magazine’s Best Communities in Canada list for 2019, where Salmon Arm came in first place overall in B.C. and sixth in Canada. In the sub-category of affordable housing, Salmon Arm ranked in the top spot in Canada.

While these lists are great publicity for Salmon Arm, some of the data used to arrive at the results has raised eyebrows among residents. For example, in the BC Business Magazine ranking, the average household income for Salmon Arm is pegged at $97,520, while the average household income for people under age 35 is $82,145. To some this comes across as being high. The Maclean’s ranking listed median household income at $76,048. The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) reports median household income (before tax) to be $63,646. The SAEDS number appears to reflect Statistics Canada’s data for 2016.

Another bit of data in the Maclean’s list that caught people’s attention was the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Salmon Arm being $845. If you are in need of a two-bedroom apartment, and find one going for $845, you may wish to jump on it.

While the details may be open to dispute, the big picture here is our small city continues to garner glowing attention in the province and across the country. Hopefully, the attention will continue to attract people with big ideas for positive, sustainable growth.

Median income, $25,000

Median employment income $42,869

Median family income $62,719

median total household after tax $46,146

Parksville and Salmon Arm made the largest jumps—the former assisted by a low unemployment rate and high average incomes for under-35 earners and the latter by robust income growth, affordable housing and a short commute.

How We Crunched the Numbers

To determine the Best Cities for Work in B.C., we examined 10 economic indicators with a variety of weightings, including seven carried over from last year and three new ones. This year the weighting was shifted slightly from lagging economic indicators, such as income growth, to more forward-looking, or leading, indicators like housing starts. Each city received a score out of a total of 100 points and is ranked accordingly.

Average household income (10 points)

This figure represents the average for 2018. To determine a score out of 10, we gave the top average income 10 points and ranked the other cities in relation to that.

Average household income under 35 (10 points)

This number represents the 2018 average household income for primary income earners under the age of 35. Again, we gave the highest average 10 points and ranked other communities accordingly.

Five-year average household income growth (15 points)

This number represents the percentage income growth from 2013 to 2018. Assuming a floor of zero, the top value received 15 points, with the other cities scoring accordingly.

Average household spending on recreation (10 points)

This indicator measures household spending on all leisure tracked by Statistics Canada, from concerts and sporting events to recreational vehicles and home entertainment systems. Giving the city with the highest average recreation spending a 10, we ranked the others in relation to it.

Average shelter spending (10 points)

This figure covers recurrent housing-related living expenses, such as mortgage payments, rent and utilities, for 2018. The city with the lowest average shelter spending received a score of 10, with the other cities scoring in inverse proportion.

Average value of primary real estate (5 points)

This value measures the average price of primary real estate (i.e., not including secondary or recreational properties). We gave the lowest value 10 points and scored the other cities in inverse proportion.

Average commute time (10 points)

This indicator provides the average one-way commute time, in minutes, for all members of the employed labour force aged 15 and older. The city with the lowest average duration received a score of 10, with the other cities scoring in relation to that.

Five-year population growth (10 points)

This figure represents the proportional population growth of each city from 2013 to 2018. We limited the floor to zero and scored cities out of a maximum value of 10.

Housing starts per 10,000 residents (10 points)

This value is derived from the year-to-date housing starts from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s monthly Starts and Completion Survey to the end of September 2018. Housing starts are divided by the total city population and multiplied by 10,000 to give the number of housing starts per 10,000 residents. The city with the highest number of housing starts per 10,000 residents received a score of 10, with the other cities scoring in relation to that.

Unemployment rate (10 points)