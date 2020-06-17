Editorial: Don’t stop in store to chat, take it outside

Physical distancing remains important strategy for preventing spread of COVID-19

You’re tired of being cooped up indoors and decide to go out and pick up some groceries.

By the dairy section, you bump into an acquaintance you haven’t seen in a while. The two of you park your shopping carts to stop and chat.

Under normal, pre-pandemic circumstances, depending on how busy the store is, this may be perfectly acceptable.

But these are still not normal circumstances. While provincial restrictions have been easing, we are still living amid a pandemic in which close, person-to-person interactions with people from outside our “bubble” increase the potential for spreading the virus.

Recent reports on the pandemic published on nature.com, including one by staff at the University of California at Berkley, found that government shutdown orders and other policies limiting the size of social gatherings and promoting physical distancing have prevented an estimated 530 million infections from occurring in six countries.

Read more: Salmon Arm grocery stores designate shopping time for at risk customers

Read more: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Our provincial health minister, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has repeatedly reminded us throughout the pandemic of the importance of physical distancing, and continues to do so, even with the easing of restrictions.

“We know that closed spaces, close contact and crowds are higher risk, so anything that involves these things will continue to have restrictions…,” said Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix in a June 16 release.

“What also stays the same are the personal measures we are all following to keep ourselves safe and protect those we care for most. These are our foundations and our path forward.”

Henry and Dix added the most effective way to manage COVID-19 is to work together, to take care of each other and do our part.

So if you bump into someone in the store and want to chat, do yourselves and those around you a solid and take it outside.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Just Posted

No additional federal funding for invasive mussels fight in Shuswap-Okanagan

Fisheries minister responds to request from Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Editorial: Don’t stop in store to chat, take it outside

Physical distancing remains important strategy for preventing spread of COVID-19

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Peachland on flood watch

District staff said fortunately, there is no serious lakefront damage so far

Okanagan Lake level surpasses full pool

Significant flood damage not expected in Summerland this year

Moose takes a dip in Okanagan Lake near Peachland

A Peachland resident spotted a moose going for a quick swim near the shore on Tuesday morning

Defunding local RCMP ‘not an option’ say Penticton politicians

Community leaders say local police need more resources, support transparency and accountability

‘Distressing’ graffiti has South Okanagan town searching for answers

Racial slurs and disturbing messages has community concerned for well-being of youth

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Most Read