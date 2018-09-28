Editorial: Kids and inner kids take the wheel at soap box derby

Michelle Kuster and son Brody Paton are the organizers behind the Friendship Day Soap Box Derby, a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital. (File photo)

This past weekend saw a lot of kids, and inner kids, come together for what we hope becomes a staple fall event in the Shuswap, the Friendship Day Soap Box Derby.

While Salmon Arm may have a reputation as a quiet “lifestyle” (ie: retirement) community, the young – and young at heart – filled Hudson Avenue’s west end to cheer and enjoy some soap-box racing excitement.

There were plenty of racers participating too, many with their own vehicles – an amazing assortment of soap box carts, each unique and all clearly the product of a labour of love.

Individual soap box riders started at the top of the hill near Shuswap Street and, with a push, were launched down Hudson. Riders had to steer around hay bales, with the option to take a small jump before reaching the finish.

Related: In photos: Ready, set, roll!

Grown-ups got into the action as well, letting go with their inner kid at the wheel as they raced down the hill.

There were thrills (especially among parents as they watched younger riders fly down the hill), and a couple of spills, but all in all, everything went very well – even the rain held off for most of the event.

Related: Racers wanted for Shuswap soap box derby

Organizers Brody Paton, mother Michelle Kuster, and all those who stepped up to help make this event happen, should be proud of what they’ve accomplished.

In addition to the event supporting BC Children’s Hospital, it showed we have a strong family-oriented community that isn’t opposed to letting our kids (of all ages) strap on a racing helmet for a little heart-racing fun.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter