(Black Press Media files)

EDITORIAL: Measles outbreaks: The facts and the ‘alternative facts’

Rumour spreads faster than ever these days

Nothing spreads faster than a rumour.

And once established a rumour, true or false, is almost impossible to dislodge.

Humans probably started spreading rumours as soon as we acquired the gift of language. And in our modern age, they’re being spread even faster through our social platforms.

The escalation has seen rumours go from damaging to one person’s reputation to dangerous to society.

Climate change denial is one example, and the anti-vaccine movement is another. Even though the study that started it all by linking vaccinations with autism has been thoroughly debunked and the author stripped of his credentials, the idea that vaccines are harmful has continued to spread and grow.

Want to know what’s harmful? Not getting immunized and helping dangerous, preventable diseases to spread through society again.

There’s a couple of things that contribute to the spread of rumour-level information like the anti-vaxxer message. One is the lack of solid information to compete with it.

There are excellent websites for medical information available, but since doctors and scientists don’t make YouTube videos about settled science, they’re not competing in the same arena as the conspiracy theorists spreading links to misinformation through Facebook and other platforms.

Another problem is a lack of critical thinking and that overwhelming human desire to be the person sharing the real info that no one else has.

It’s just not as much fun to talk about science that is factual, provable and everyone knows about anyway.

Spreading rumours isn’t going to go away. The only way to fight it is to get out there and share links to the credible sources; help spread the truth at least as fast as the rumour.

–Black Press Media

Previous story
COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

Just Posted

Salmon Arm to host groundbreaking meeting with First Nations

First meeting part of milestone communications agreement between governments

Shuswap experiences coldest February in 83 years

Arctic air, keeping region cold and dry throughout the month, expected to continue into March

School expansion will contribute to survival of Secwepemc language, tradition

Adams Lake band to expand Chief Atahm language school, ground breaking March 4

Long-term fix wanted for dangerous Highway 1 intersection

Balmoral Store owner concerned province will choose option unsatisfactory for residents

Couple shocked by eviction notice for rural illegal suite

CSRD says zoning doesn’t permit residence to be used as rental duplex

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Letter: Prime Minister lacks Jody Wilson-Raybould’s honesty and accountability

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used… Continue reading

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

Shuswap Selkirks swimmers break club record at Kelowna Bear Meet

Swim club enters largest number of competitors in Selkirks’ history

Most Read