Editorial: Much to celebrate about victories

A community that values all its members is a community that will thrive

Jan Merwin, Larry Stephenson, Jane Stephenson, Wayne Merwin, Sandra Jenkins, Kate Horne, Gerry Kiy and Wendy Cseke made up the mixed 65+ and women’s 55+ teams from Salmon Arm entered in the curling competitions at the Canada 55 Plus Games in Saint John, N.B. The women’s team went undefeated to win gold while the mixed team lost two key games to Team Alberta to take silver. (Image contributed)

It’s been a big couple of weeks in the Shuswap as athletes win national recognition.

It’s so easy to bemoan the state of the world and the issues that may worry and depress. But progress is being made in some areas of society and they deserve to be celebrated.

Not that long ago, people with developmental disabilities were removed from general society and housed in institutions. But, given the chance to participate in community, they have so much to offer.

We’re proud of the group of five Special Olympians who recently travelled to the Games in Antigonish, N.S. where they claimed a total of three medals – a gold in basketball and a silver and bronze in bocce.

These athletes trained hard and were included in the Games based on their dedication, physicality and commitment to practice.

Related: Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

They deserve congratulations, not just for their accomplishments at the highest level of competition in Canada, but in the good sportsmanship they showed, making new friends and gaining a sense of independence as they travelled, many for the first time, without their parents. They deserve community support not only now, but in the event they are chosen to compete in the international Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Another sign the times they are a changin’ is in two teams of Salmon Arm curlers who have helped to kick ageism to the curb.

Related: Salmon Arm curlers win gold, silver medals in national competition

A team of four women headed to Saint John, N.B. to participate in the 55-Plus Games.

Despite fierce competition, the women won gold.

The second team was comprised of men and women over 65 years of age.

They made it to the finals and ended up with a second-place silver medal for their efforts.

Many congratulations for all these athletic victories, and for the focus on inclusion, celebrating the best of all the people who reside in a community.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter