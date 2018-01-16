Editorial: Rainbow crosswalk plan to be commended

Cities across North America have embraced the idea of the rainbow crosswalk, and it’s encouraging to see Salmon Arm joining the trend.

Rainbow crosswalks are a symbol of inclusion, and have become synonymous with honouring the diversity of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community. A report from city staff to council on Jan. 15 stated the crosswalks are made up of eight colours: pink for sexuality, red for respect for all life, orange for healing journeys within all walks of life, yellow representing sunshine and air quality, green for the importance of environment and nature, turquoise for the arts, blue for peace and harmony, and violet for spirituality.

Salmon Arm’s crosswalk will be located on Fifth Street SW near the skate park at Blackburn Park.

Coun. Tim Lavery proposed the idea during budget deliberations and city council unanimously approved the crosswalk on Monday. Council left it up to city staff’s discretion what paint or other finish would be used, within a budget of $2,000.

Homophobia is alive and well in today’s world, with some young people in Canada afraid to disclose their sexual orientation or gender identity. People are harassed, bullied, beaten up and, in some parts of the world, killed for who they are. Suicides are not uncommon.

However, people are also becoming more loving and accepting of others, as evidenced by the spread of rainbow crosswalks across the country. This is good and right. No young person should ever have to think they’re ‘less than’ because of who they are.

Salmon Arm has not been known for valuing inclusion over the years, although some things have been slowly changing for the better. This, too, is good.

Hats off to city council for showing, in a brightly coloured way, that inclusion and diversity are what make up a strong community.

Letter: Trudeau wasting taxpayers’ money

