The Salmon Arm Silverbacks were required to show a bit of tough love to players who threw a party in a billet house while the owner was out of town last week. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

EDITORIAL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ quick action commendable

Hockey organization shows true colours following billet incident

From the daily minor occurrences to the 2016 incident of a Saskatchewan team removing a family from the billet due to having a transgender daughter, there is no drought in the flood of hockey billet horror stories.

Luckily, thanks to the quick action of the Silverbacks, the recent proceeding in Salmon Arm is far removed from the magnitude of those stories.

After recent reports arose that a handful of Silverbacks billeters threw a bash in the home of Gina Leyenhorst, the organization promptly demanded that those at fault leave Salmon Arm immediately.

Related: Salmon Arm Silverbacks make swift response to billet complaint

Leyenhorst, who was out of town at the time of the incident, returned home following reports from a neighbour that there was a crowd of people on her property allegedly consuming alcohol and jumping from a balcony into her pool.

“The biggest part for us is the standard has been set. We’re not looking to push aside the issue when guys do mess up in a situation,” Brooks Christensen, Silverbacks operations manager, told the Observer after the incident had been dealt with. “There are going to be consequences and that standard has to be set for every player on the team.”

While the exact ramifications have yet to be publicized, the organization demonstrated its commitment to upholding their standards by supporting Leyenhorst, who had willingly taken in the unofficial billets.

Billeting is a privilege that demands respect from all parties involved. And, when any one of those parties, regardless of their standing, errs, action must be taken.

That regimented response allowed the backs’ silver to shine.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Has social media passed its peak?

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ quick action commendable

Hockey organization shows true colours following billet incident

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Residents stand up for an inclusive Salmon Arm

Social media campaign spurred by vandalism of rainbow crosswalk

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Judy Coutts and Judy Mackenzie host “Related Styles” at Sorrento Centre Hall

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

Wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park considered being held

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

40% of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course: results

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ quick action commendable

    Hockey organization shows true colours following billet incident