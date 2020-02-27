CARE FACILITY An administrator has been appointed to manage operations at Summerland Seniors Village (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

EDITORIAL: Standards of care

The decision to appoint an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village raises important questions

Interior Health has appointed an administrator to manage operations at Summerland Seniors Village.

The decision, which was announced on Monday, came after an examination of the facility, including a report which detailed 10 non-critical infractions and seven critical infractions.

Summerland Seniors Village operates 112 long-term care beds, of which 75 are funded by Interior Health. At present, 12 beds are closed to admissions.

This is not the first time the seniors care centre has been under administration.

READ ALSO: Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

READ ALSO: Administrator to oversee B.C. seniors’ home in wake of allegations of abuse, neglect

In 2013, an administrator was appointed to the facility for four months, and over the years, the facility has had more than its share of struggles and challenges.

Summerland Seniors Village is privately owned and is operated by West Coast Seniors Housing Management, which manages the Retirement Concepts facilities.

The decision to appoint an administrator should raise some important questions .

The first is why this privately owned facility has not been able to meet the legislated standards of care.

Health care facilities, including seniors care facilities, are held to rigorous standards, and rightfully so. The quality of care provided will affect both the health and the quality of life of the residents.

A consistent level of care is essential, at every care facility in the province.

Once it is known why the standards of care were not met, another question must be addressed. What measures are needed to ensure another incident will not happen in the future?

The decision to appoint an administrator is an important step taken by Interior Health to address concerns about the quality of care and the safety of the residents at this facility. However, such a measure also highlights significant shortcomings.

These need to be addressed and measures need to be taken to ensure they will not ever happen again.

The residents of this or any seniors care facility need to have the assurance that the quality of care will be consistent, today and in the years to come.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Galloway: Be kind

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Shuswap speedskater takes on international competition in Poland

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall too fourth place with Canadian team

Salmon Arm gives tax break to Canoe Forest Products plywood plant

Company tax bill to be reduced while residential taxpayers to pick up shortfall

Young Shuswap wheelchair athlete spreads message of hope

Lilly Brook wants to help bring wheelchair boxing into international spotlight

Shuswap boy wins stick from hockey hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommedations come five months after it was revealed 40 % of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Businesses nominated for excellence awards

Upcoming awards ceremony has 67 nominees in 12 categories

Charges discontinued in 2017 shooting death of Penticton man

The manslaughter charge against Sylvain Demers has been stayed by Crown

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

EDITORIAL: Standards of care

The decision to appoint an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village raises important questions

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Most Read