Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

EDITORIAL: The wishes of the voters

While the results will not please everyone, this is, more or less, what Canadian voters have chosen

The election is over. The people have spoken.

And while the results will not please everyone, this is, more or less, what the Canadian voting public has chosen.

As a result, the Liberals have won the most seats, but not a majority, and will form the governing party.

The Conservatives will be the official opposition, even though they received a marginally larger share of the popular vote.

Others in the House of Commons include the Bloc Quebecois, the New Democratic Party, the Green Party and one independent candidate.

In the end, however, all voters were given the opportunity to be a part of this decision-making process and to determine the direction of the country.

READ ALSO: Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

READ ALSO: Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Considering the diversity of this country and the diversity of the Canadian population, it should come as no surprise that voters did not speak with a united voice at the polls.

However, before the votes had been counted in British Columbia, some were already complaining about the outcome.

An hour after the voting had ended some had already suggested the western provinces should separate from the rest of the country.

And after the votes had been tallied, people were expressing their disappointment with the outcome of the election.

This does not make sense.

READ ALSO: ‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

In a democracy, the people choose the direction of government through our electoral process.

In this election, according to the Elections Canada results, 65.95 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots. Had the voter turnout been higher, the outcome might have changed.

Today, after the election is over, not all will like what they see, but the electoral process must be respected.

The election was decided by those voters who exercised their right to vote. And the wishes of the public must be respected.

Griping over the results or calling for separation accomplishes nothing positive.

The only effect it has is to divide us.

And a house — or a country — divided against itself cannot stand.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Column: NDP taxing small business, British Columbians into oblivion
Next story
COLUMN: Extreme expressions of political hatred

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read