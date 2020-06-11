Fight to end racism begins at home

There are things everyone can do to address racism in Canada, only they are not quite so easy as carrying a sign or chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Without disparaging those who have organized or participated in rallies and marches to bring awareness to the issue, or to show support for their neighbours of colour, these events are fleeting.

Like all things that can be described thusly, they gain high profile and they subside.

Marching and protesting, those experiences can be empowering and rewarding.

The real work on this is a lot less enjoyable. It’s got to start with the individual.

Every Caucasian person living in Canada must own the truth that our nation is founded on systemic racism and white supremacy, acknowledge how they benefit enormously from this reality. If you don’t get that much, then skip the next candlelight vigil.

This is a time to examine ourselves, and unroot our own prejudices. Everyone has them, bleak and angry, or thoughtless and presumptive notions.

Bring them to the surface and deal with them. Be honest. That can be quite uncomfortable, but it gets easier.

There are small opportunities every day to make the world a fairer place.

You can challenging a racist remark or slur when you hear it, even if that means potentially alienating — however, hopefully educating — a friend or colleague.

You can be very careful with your children.Read them Danny the Dinosaur if you must, but also share books that tell a variety of ethnic stories.

(Mom and Dad, if you are looking for a specific recommendation to get started Google Mama Do You Love Me.)

In the same way, introduce your kids to food and music from different cultures.

Demonstrate kindness, courage, and curiosity about the planet, and you will raise a generation better able to eradicate injustice than our own.

Every single time you are rewarded with something, like a promotion, every time you are treated graciously in a fine restaurant, every time you feel safe, ask yourself: “Is this because I’m white?”

The answer could be yes.

And imagine what it would feel like to have to daily ask the question: “Is this because I’m of colour?”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Just Posted

Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento

The driver of the rig, a Fraser Valley man in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the crash.

Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Pandemic opens opportunity for Salmon Arm Arts Centre to focus on internet content creation

Salmon Arm council decides to waive fees for sidewalk cafés during pandemic

City staff to also review applications for businesses other than restaurants as they come in

Sicamous marine search and rescue station receives money for COVID-19 protective equipment

The contribution comes as the station deals with the loss of a major donation

Many more child-care spaces needed in Salmon Arm to meet targets

City not unlike other communities in the province which are falling short

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Fight to end racism begins at home

There are things everyone can do to address racism in Canada, only… Continue reading

Princeton’s Meals on Wheels program set to fold before end of month

Meals on Wheels, a service that supplies approximately eight Princeton seniors with… Continue reading

New innovation hub coming to downtown Vernon

The Naked Pig is currently being converted into a hub inspired by the Kelowna Innovation Centre

Okanagan Skaha School District searching for new secretary-treasurer

Board expects hiring process to be completed by end of July

Jet Ski, boat collide on Osoyoos Lake during windy conditions

No serious injuries, fire chief encouraged safety, doesn’t want to see another tragedy

Kelowna man’s alleged hamster torture prompts PETA response

PETA is calling for PetSmart to stop selling live animals after a Kelowna man allegedly tortured three hamsters he bought there

Kamloops Mountie rescues woman from fire

The constable was on patrol on June 10 at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from a home

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

Most Read