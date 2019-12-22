First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and family members for their Christmas celebrations.

It will be a day with promises of joy and celebration, a day of turkey dinner and gift-giving, on what is our society’s biggest celebration of the year.

But some among us will not be able to take part in the festivities on Dec. 25, as they will be hard at work on that day.

These include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, health care workers and other first responders who will be working on Christmas Day.

Others will also be on the job on that day to ensure utilities and other services are running smoothly.

And some, such as electrical workers, will be on call, ready to leave their family celebrations at a moment’s notice if an emergency suddenly arises.

While one hopes for an uneventful day on Dec. 25, there have been times when crews have been busy dealing with power failures, accidents or other emergencies on Christmas Day.

For these workers and for their families, Christmas Day will not be defined by celebrations.

Instead, they will give up their festivities on that day to ensure everything runs smoothly for the rest of us.

While they may choose to move their Christmas celebrations to Christmas Eve or Boxing Day, or perhaps to another day during the week, the change in date will affect the tone of the festivities.

This commitment and sacrifice should be acknowledged.

If you know first responders, health care works or others who will be working on Christmas Day, take the time to extend warmest wishes for the holiday season.

Their dedication, on this day and throughout the year, will help to ensure the Dec. 25 festivities for the rest of us can remain merry and bright.

— Black Press

