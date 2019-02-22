Hey, we’re trying to save jobs up here!
Comic by Ingrid Rice
Retrofitting belts would cost approximately $240,000 for 24 buses
ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017
We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what
Three in hospital. Highway remains closed
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion
Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26
R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years
Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014
The United States is embroiled in the Trump catastrophe and the United… Continue reading
Michelle Kam has ties to the Lake Country community
The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out
BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon
Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong
It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains
Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage
An alleged hit and run occured late Feb. 18
Men help extinguish blaze by kicking snow on it