LETTER: Accessible businesses are needed

After 10 years in Summerland, I have learned which businesses are not accessible, and ignore them

Dear Editor:

I am delighted that Chris Beaton had the courage to speak up about problems with inaccessibility in downtown Summerland, and you had the forthrightness to publish the story on the front page of the Review.

I share Mr. Beaton’s dilemma. I have been on crutches since I was 16, and in my retirement years have had to resort to using a scooter and a wheelchair more and more often.

READ ALSO: Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

READ ALSO: HERGOTT: When a minor injury isn’t so minor

After 10 years in Summerland, I have learned which businesses are not accessible, and ignore them. I know which places let me enter with ease and take my business there.

Legislation and bylaws governing accessibility across Canada are most welcome.

However, that process takes time, and many of us don’t have that many years left to wait for change to happen.

One quick and inexpensive route that some cities use is an accessibility register.

If businesses that are accessible are listed online, people with disabilities can check before making a wasted trip in. If they are window shopping a sticker on the door indicating that a business is wheelchair accessible would be most welcome.

I challenge the council and the chamber of commerce in Summerland to put that concern on their agendas for immediate consideration.

Keith Dixon

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AccessibilityLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Excavating crew was thoughtful and professional

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival hopes to say goodbye to diesel generators

City agrees to chip in to help expand hydro at the fall fairgrounds

Boil Water Notice issued for Anglemont Water System users in North Shuswap

Elevated bacterial levels were found in a March 9 water sample

Funds announced for Sicamous firefighter training, forest fire prevention

Fire department to receive about $175,000 in grant funding

City devises plan for Salmon Arm cemetery to preserve peace and please pooches

New bylaw created that divides Shuswap Memorial Cemetery land into two portions

RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

Traffic on Highway 1 may be disrupted March 11 as crews recover a crashed semi

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Jeep rollover causes delays on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle incident Wednesday evening

LETTER: Accessible businesses are needed

After 10 years in Summerland, I have learned which businesses are not accessible, and ignore them

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns

Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday

Shuswap ringette team takes bronze at provincial championships

Team finished the season with 3-1 victory over Kelowna

Sonia Furstenau cancels Okanagan leadership tour due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cowichan Valley MLA was scheduled to come to Peachland on Mar. 12

Kelowna chef to take on Top Chef Canada

Brock Bowes joins season eight of the show on the Food Network April 13

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

Most Read