Letter: Article riddled with opinions

Regarding, “Water protection groups seek improvements to regulations published in the Shuswap Market News, Feb. 2 edition.

There so many factual errors and false innuendos included in this article by Tracy Hughes that I find it difficult to believe that a journalist with your credibility would not have done some independent research on SEAS and SWAT’s press release before publishing such an unbalanced article.

A Google review of “Hullcar Aquifer” would have shown you:

• that the Agriculture Waste Control Regulation review has been moving through its legislative process since the AWCR literature review in 2008, not because of the POLIS review or because of the latest MOE policy intentions paper review.

• that all agricultural commodity sectors province wide have been working very diligently with the Ministry of Environment staff through all aspects of the proposed new regulations to develop comprehensive regulations that are comprehensive, understandable, workable, and enforceable. And that they have been doing so without fanfare and self-congratulatory press releases.

• that the farms in Hullcar have been found willing and in full compliance of every request placed to them by the Ministry of Environment.

• that Steele Spring water nitrate levels continue to climb even though agriculture has been proven through independent scientific research that crop nutrients are remaining within the crop root zone of the soil.

• And that possibly you would not have allowed yourself to use the inflammatory and disrespectful language of SWAT and SEAS’s press release towards agriculture as your own in this article.

The farmers I have spoken to have found it very offensive.

By publishing the “Chicken Little, sky is falling” rants of Mr. Cooperman and Mr. Nadeau as an article rather than as a “Letter to the editor” where all other submitted opinions are placed you have given unjustified credibility to their opinions and done a great disservice to the agriculture sectors of this community.

Lorne Hunter

Previous story
Letter: Landfill buffers a matter of public health

Just Posted

Interior Health CEO to retire in October

Chris Mazurkewich will step down after three years leading IH

Update: Heavy snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Margaret Falls trails likely to remain closed through 2018

Fierce flooding in 2017 warrants extensive repairs to Shuswap scenic trail network

Peeved about poop

Salmon Arm woman perturbed with number of dog deposits on local trails

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Kripps competing in two-man bobsleigh event

Summerland athlete has competed in two days of training heats in PyeongChang

Outgoing BCFGA president passes torch of leadership

Fred Steele optimistic about future for Okanagan fruit growing industry

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kick off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Read