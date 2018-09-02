LETTER: B.C. needs action on fires, not reports

It’s always nice when federal politicians show us that they care about B.C. Unfortunately, talk is cheap.

Justin Trudeau has holidayed in B.C., has convened a policy retreat in B.C., and has appointed an ad hoc committee “to help British Columbians cope with wildfires and promote rebuilding efforts.” All of which looks nice.

So if something works, it must make sense to do it again, because he appointed an ad hoc committee last year for exactly the same purpose. Wouldn’t the report of last year’s committee have been enough? Or maybe he thinks we don’t remember that well.

Richard Smiley

