Letter: Biblical passage doesn’t defend Trump

Incredible! J. Muir’s defence of Donald Trump’s tyrannical presidency based on an obscure passage in Revelations 13 boggles the mind.

Biblical scholarship is 99 per cent united in understanding the `beast’ in Revelations is the Emperor Nero, and the `mark’ of the beast is that you needed to be a Roman citizen to do business in Rome. Nero’s “one-world government” excluded Jews and Christians, whom Nero was only too happy to persecute.

As for being opposed to the `leftist’s machinery’ perhaps we should exclude the prophet Isaiah 55:1-2 “Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you who have no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk.”

Better yet, let’s get rid of Jesus and his leftist attitude in Matthew 25:40 where he says, `Truly I tell you, whatever you did to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did to me.’

I wonder how those fleeing the horrors of violence in Central America feel when they arrive at the U.S. border, seeking refuge, only to have their children forcibly taken from them. You only have to imagine how you would feel, if it were your child.

Actually Trump does want a one-world government… and he wants to be the emperor. Not on my watch!

Rev. Juanita Austin

